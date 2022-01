“Look into my eyes. What do you see?” the man says to his wife. “I see Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and MS,” she replies. Not the most romantic interchange. But imagine if gazing into someone’s eyes were the key to diagnosing neurological disorders, which are the world’s leading cause of disability and cost some $800 billion a year in direct treatment expenses.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO