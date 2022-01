John Mayer and Jeff Ross on Wednesday shared a video made while picking up Bob Saget’s car from Los Angeles International Airport. The singer and comic were close pals with the actor, who died unexpectedly Sunday in Orlando. After spending several days with Saget’s family, the two went together to get his car from LAX and made their video while on the road once they had the vehicle. The duo opened by saying how much they deeply loved the Full House star and how they knew he loved them back, as he told them all the time how valued they were to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO