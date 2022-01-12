Man shot in hand, Escambia County Sheriff investigates
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the hand.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on West Blount Street near North T Street.
The victim says someone in a car drove up to him and started firing at him. Investigators say that there are some inconsistencies in the man's story but they are working to figure out what exactly happened.

This is an ongoing investigation.
