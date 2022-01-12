ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

By Sean Noone, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6K2d_0djcH9Vu00

NEW YORK ( NewsNation Now ) — Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise , allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.

A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said. The flames damaged only a small part of the building, but smoke poured through the apartment’s open door and turned stairwells into dark, ash-choked death traps. The stairs were the only method of escape in a tower too tall for fire escapes.

Among the dead were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray, originally from Gambia, according to a family member. Haja’s uncle told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the children’s parents did not survive.

How common are space heater fires like fatal Bronx blaze?

“This is a very close-knit community. We are predominantly from one town in the Gambia called Alunghare, so we are all family,” said Dukuray, who drove to the Bronx from his home in Delaware on Monday. “Most of the people here, we are all related in one way or the other.”

Most of the 17 victims killed have been identified.

Here’s what we know about the identified victims:

  • Fatoumata Dukureh, a 5-year-old girl
  • Foutmala Drammeh, a 21-year-old woman
  • Fatoumata Tunkara, a 43-year-old woman
  • Haja Dukureh, a 37-year-old woman
  • Haji Dukary, a 49-year-old man
  • Haouwa Mahamadou, a 5-year-old girl
  • Mariam Dukureh, an 11-year-old girl
  • Muhammed Drammeh, a 12-year-old boy
  • Mustapha Dukureh, a 12-year-old boy
  • Nyumaaisha Drammeh, a 19-year-old woman
  • Omar Jambang, a 6-year-old boy
  • Sera Janneh, a 27-year-old woman
  • Seydou Toure, a 12-year-old boy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6mX7_0djcH9Vu00
    Mustapha Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDU15_0djcH9Vu00
    Fatoumata Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cqal7_0djcH9Vu00
    Mariam Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NC4L5_0djcH9Vu00
    Haja Dukureh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9cEx_0djcH9Vu00
    Haji Dukuray

Haja Dukureh was a stay-at-home mom, family told NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

“The son, Mustapha, was just an amazing boy and almost all the neighbors know him,” a relative said. “I’m hearing stories about him right now, going around knocking on doors during the fire to help people.”

At Masjid-ur-Rahmah, a mosque just a few blocks from the apartment building, more than two dozen people came together in solidarity Monday. Many of those who pray at the mosque live in the building.

Gambian Ambassador to the U.S. Dawda Fadera said Monday that he traveled from Washington, D.C., to New York to learn more about the fire and share official condolences from the president of the West African country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Ensley, family and dog safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Jan. 13 at the 60 block of N. Ensley Street in Ensley.  When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were already engulfing the back of the home.  Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 17 minutes. The home did […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man dies in overnight shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, Natchez Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Union Street in reference to gunshots being fired. As officers patrolled the area, they were directed to the 500 block of Oak Street where they discovered 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying on a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masjid#Weather#Mosque#West African#The Bronx#Accident#The Associated Press#Newsnation#Wpix
WKRG News 5

Missing man found dead in landfill is the brother of former Miami mayor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new twist in the case of the man whose body was found at a Jackson County landfill last Saturday. On Wednesday, the Tallahassee Police Department identified the victim as 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. Diaz-Johnston has also been identified as the brother of former Miami mayor and Florida Democratic Party Chairman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Second man charged with felony murder for Ensley, Fla. shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect accused of killing a 20-year-old Pensacola man.  Ellis Clark Junior, 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Atienza on Rawls Avenue in Ensley, Fla. Atienza was shot and killed Nov. 7, 2021 in what investigators believe […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating robbery at Region’s Bank

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a bank robbery on Wilson Road. On Jan. 13, officers were called to region’s bank for a report of a robbery. Investigators determined that the robbery happened after a woman walked up to a bank teller and handed her a note asking for a sizable amount […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy