UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou had a long road but possibly not the toughest of the road like the rest of the heavyweights before him. This attributes to the persona of the scariest fighter on the planet right now that is fueled by the monstrous power which helps in knocking out his opponents left and right. Out of all the 12 KO finishes, 11 of them have come in handy in the first round of the fight. Ngannou made history last year at UFC 260 when he defeated with another first-round KO finish, but over the former world champion Stipe Miocic to become the new champion.

UFC ・ 15 HOURS AGO