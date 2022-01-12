ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pressures aligning on Biden, Democrats to forgive student loans

By Alex Gangitano and Aris Folley, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Advocates and lawmakers are stepping up the pressure on President Joe Biden to act on student loan forgiveness, focusing on it as a major issue some warn Democrats could pay for at the ballot box in the upcoming midterm elections.

MyArkLaMiss

Missing man found dead in landfill is the brother of former Miami mayor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new twist in the case of the man whose body was found at a Jackson County landfill last Saturday. On Wednesday, the Tallahassee Police Department identified the victim as 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. Diaz-Johnston has also been identified as the brother of former Miami mayor and Florida Democratic Party Chairman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
Digital Collegian

Penn State UPUA supports demands made in letter to President Joe Biden regarding student loan forgiveness

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #20-16: "Support for the Student Borrower Protection Center’s letter to President Joseph R. Biden Demanding Student Debt Cancellation and an Extension on COVID-19 Student Loan Protections" during its Wednesday night meeting. The promise made by Biden for the forgiveness of...
PENN, PA
MarketWatch

Calls for student loan forgiveness expected to intensify as Biden’s legislative agenda stalls

President Joe Biden’s ambitious social spending and climate-change package of legislation, the Build Back Better Act, appears unlikely to pass as originally written after the moderate West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin declared his opposition in the days before Christmas and reiterated this week that there are no ongoing discussions over the bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Democrats#Ballot Box
Reason.com

Democrats May Pressure the GOP Into Making the Filibuster Meaningless

Democrats are dusting off a familiar strategy to advance key pieces of President Joe Biden's agenda through the evenly divided Senate over Republican objections. In doing so, they hope to pressure Republicans to finally support their effort to take up the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. And Democrats' past success employing the strategy to compel Republicans to cooperate with them suggests that their plan could work again this time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Biden again halts resumption of student loan payments

I read that the president last month took it upon himself to continue the pause on student loan payments for another 90 days. So with many, many jobs available — and the country already flooded with too much government money and too few goods and services — the recipients of $1.7 trillion in student loans can blow their money and skip employment instead of paying their obligations.
EDUCATION
CNBC

Student loan payments keep getting delayed. Will the debt ever be forgiven?

The payment pause for student loan borrowers has been extended five times during the Covid pandemic. Advocates say it's time for deeper relief in the form of debt forgiveness. When Scott Heins heard that the Biden administration was giving student loan borrowers another three months before they'll have to start making their payments again, he had mixed feelings.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

How canceling student loan debt would be strategically smart for Biden

As rising coronavirus cases and the derailing of the Build Back Better bill dampened holiday cheer, the Biden administration made an announcement last week that inspired some hope for the new year. After sustained public pressure, it extended until May the moratorium on student loan repayments that was scheduled to end in January. With 89 percent of borrowers reporting that they are not “financially secure” enough to resume payments in the immediate future, the extension will provide vital relief.
COLLEGES
Washington Times

Democrats urge Biden to cancel student debt as administration extends payment deadline

Several prominent Democrats are continuing to push President Biden on canceling student debt, shortly after the administration extended a payment deadline for borrowers. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat, said Mr. Biden has the authority to cancel federal student debt outright. “Student debt cancellation is good policy AND good politics,” Ms....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden tries to save voting rights bill in evening talks

President Joe Biden negotiated into the evening Thursday with two holdout senators from his own party to try and save his beleaguered voting rights bill on a day that also saw him get a stinging setback on Covid-fighting strategy. The two national voting rights bills, which Biden argues are needed to save US democracy from Republican tampering with local laws, appeared close to dead due to insufficient support in his own party. However, the two principle holdout senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a surprise visit to the White House late in the day. Their meeting, which lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, was "a candid and respectful exchange of views about voting rights," a White House official said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

