Some American healthcare providers now are being instructed to factor a patient’s race into their COVID treatment plan — and to give preference to non-white Americans when it comes to lifesaving methods that may be in short supply. This is terrifying, Glenn says, but it’s not new. It’s seemingly based off ‘complete lives system,’ a plan developed by Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel that gives medical treatment preference to citizens deemed more ‘productive’ to society — like anyone aged 15-40. It’s based on communist principles, and it’s just part of the left’s Great Reset of MEDICINE.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO