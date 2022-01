Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to look to win another Super Bowl as they start their playoff journey on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the game that the Chiefs should be able to win, but many people have been doubting this team all season long. The Chiefs uploaded a lengthy video via Twitter to show the world that they should be ready for what the Chiefs are going to do, and that’s winning another Super Bowl title.

