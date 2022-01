Fans of The Batman won't have to wait long to stream the movie on HBO Max as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar confirmed the film will have a 45-day exclusive window in theaters. That means that The Batman will be streaming on HBO Max on April 19, following its theatrical premiere coming on March 4th. This is the latest update to Kilar's ambitious hybrid release strategy, in which every major movie release in 2021 debuted in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. This strategy was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delaying theatrical releases, and applied to films like Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, The Suicide Squad, The Matrix Resurrections, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. WarnerMedia confirmed they would return to theatrical exclusives in October 2020, though shortening the window before they premiered on HBO Max to 45 days.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO