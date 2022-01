With his goal on Monday night against the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe tied his previous career-high of 16 goals in a season and set himself on pace for 36 goals this season. At 25 years old, and seven years post draft, Kempe is finally having his breakout season, becoming the dominant offensive force everyone knew he could be. Still, there are worries that this incredible season is not repeatable, and this is a case of a player improving his play during a contract season, only to fall off after securing a big deal. Those concerned about this should not worry, and here’s why.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO