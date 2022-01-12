Hear Boris Johnson's statement to Parliament amid lockdown party row

This isn’t meant to sound like an ultimatum, and I’m as sorry as anyone that it has come to this but, prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will.What choice do I have? Without wishing to pull the wizard’s curtain back too far, there are only two ways to satirise something. One is to exaggerate it, and thereby to make clear its absurdity through magnification. And the other is to defend it, and in so doing show it to be indefensible.So how, exactly, am I meant to carry on? In the middle...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO