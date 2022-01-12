Bitcoin Climbs After Inflation Jump Revives Hedging Argument

The EURUSD price jumped sharply in the overnight session as investors reflected on the latest American consumer price index (CPI) data. The pair rose to the highest level since November 11 after data showed that the country’s inflation jumped to the highest level since 1982. The headline CPI rose to 7% while core CPI that excludes the volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.5%. In total, the price of the basket that the statistics agency considers, rose from $277.95 to $278.80. Therefore, the pair rose mostly because analysts believe that inflation has peaked. Later today, the US will publish the latest producer price index (PPI) data.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO