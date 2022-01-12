ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Climbs After Inflation Jump Revives Hedging Argument

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The most U.S. inflation in four decades is reviving talk of Bitcoin being a hedge against rising prices and is lifting the coin to its highest in a week. The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose as much as 3.1% to...

The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
The Washington Informer

U.S. Inflation Makes Biggest Jump in 40 Years

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 0.5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8% in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The post U.S. Inflation Makes Biggest Jump in 40 Years appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Taylor Daily Press

Bitcoin price rises after US inflation figures » Crypto Insiders

Inflation news from the US caused prices to rise Bitcoin (BTC) It’s back in excess of $44,000, at least for a while. Data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that the US inflation rate exceeded 7% in December, reaching its highest level since the 1980s. Not only Bitcoin, but many other currencies as well Cryptocurrency She responded positively to this news.
actionforex.com

EURUSD and US Equities Jump after Strong Inflation Data

The EURUSD price jumped sharply in the overnight session as investors reflected on the latest American consumer price index (CPI) data. The pair rose to the highest level since November 11 after data showed that the country’s inflation jumped to the highest level since 1982. The headline CPI rose to 7% while core CPI that excludes the volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.5%. In total, the price of the basket that the statistics agency considers, rose from $277.95 to $278.80. Therefore, the pair rose mostly because analysts believe that inflation has peaked. Later today, the US will publish the latest producer price index (PPI) data.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin, Inflation and the Expectations Game

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published new monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data Wednesday, and as far as the state of the macro-economy is concerned, the numbers seem about as good as could have been expected. The rate of inflation declined in December, down to a 0.5% monthly rise in the standard CPI measure, compared to 0.8% rise in November. The main driver of the month-to-month change was a broad decline in energy prices in December. In particular, fuel oil used for winter heating dropped 2.4% month to month.
Agriculture Online

After months of climbing, food inflation reaches 6.3%

Meat prices fell in the final weeks of 2021, but food inflation climbed again, to an annual rate of 6.3%, said the Labor Department on Wednesday. The overall U.S. inflation rate of 7% for the past 12 months was the highest since June 1982. The annualized food inflation rate has...
investing.com

‘1 in a billion’: Second tiny miner solves a block

In an astonishing turn of events, two lucky miners from the Solo CK mining pool have defied all odds and added a new block on the Bitcoin blockchain in the same week. On Monday, a tiny miner successfully solved a block with a modest hash rate capacity of 126 terahashes per second (TH/s). Bitcoin mining expert and member of the Bitcoin Mining Council Hass McCook told Cointelegraph at the time that the odds of this happening were 1 in 1,400,000.
investing.com

Weakening U.S. Dollar Shakes Markets

On Thursday, the US dollar suffered losses and traded below crucial support levels as inflation was not hotter than expected in December, prompting investors to cut long positions. Amidst the rising tide of inflation in the markets, the US CPI report for December was highly expected. The headline reading of...
Bloomberg

Stocks Rise on Powell Inflation Vow; Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks followed a rebound in the U.S. after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion. Hong Kong shares rose to the highest in about five weeks. Chinese technology stocks rallied as cheap valuations and the prospect of looser...
investing.com

Interest wanes in Bitcoin futures ETF’s as contracts fall below 5K

After a stellar launch, interest has waned in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Exchange Traded Fund (BITO) which now has the lowest amount of CME contracts since Nov. 2021. The Bitcoin futures exchange traded fund (ETF) holds a total of 4,904 Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures contracts, according to the fund's latest update from Jan. 11. A Bitcoin futures ETF allows investors to speculate on the future price of Bitcoin (BTC) without having to hold the asset themselves.
