New Gaming in Arizona Off to A Strong Start – Nearly $130 Million in Revenues to the State So Far In 2021. PHOENIX – Gaming in Arizona contributed $129 million to the state through tribal gaming contributions and the newly implemented event wagering & fantasy sports in 2021, legalized through Governor Doug Ducey’s signing of historic legislation and the amended Tribal-State Gaming Compacts. This landmark agreement between the state and Arizona Tribes modernized gaming in Arizona, allowing tribal casinos to offer new Vegas-style table games while legalizing event wagering & fantasy sports throughout the state.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO