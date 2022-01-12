ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Francois Ozon’s ‘Peter Von Kant’ to Open Berlin Film Festival

By Manori Ravindran
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film, which stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the fest’s International Competition and will have its world premiere on Feb. 10 at the Berlinale Palast. Variety revealed on Tuesday that the festival is planning to go ahead as an in-person event, and organizers provided further...

www.nhregister.com

sacramentosun.com

Berlin Film Festival tones it way down due to Covid

The festival limits in-person events to 50% seating capacity, no parties or receptions. The upcoming Berlin Film Festival has announced it will go ahead as an in-person event, but will limit the amount of guests to 50% seating capacity and cancel any parties and receptions, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Festival...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Outlines Physical Event: 50% Cinema Capacities, No Parties, Masks & Covid Passes, Schedule Change

The Berlin International Film Festival has spelled out how it will host its 2022 edition physically under the latest rules imposed by the German government. As previously reported, the fest’s industry arm, the European Film Market (EFM), has moved to a virtual event this year. See comment today from EFM chief Dennis Ruh further down this article. However, the film festival itself is pushing on with an in-person edition in a ‘2G-plus’ format. Organizers have now confirmed how this will operate for attending audiences and filmmakers. Here are the key decisions: The main festival will be reduced from the planned February 10-20 dates...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sundance Powers Ahead with In-Person, Triple-Vaxxed Festival Plans, Omicron Be Damned

“Are you going to Sundance?” The question is a post-New Year’s tradition, but this year it’s tinged with more skepticism than cordiality. With omicron throwing a new variable into the puzzle of pandemic-era disruption, the prospects of any large-scale physical gathering in January — much less one attended by over 100,000 people dedicated to packing into box-like rooms for hours at a time — sounds like a fever dream.
MOVIES
mixmag.net

Berlin's CTM festival adds names to 2022 events

Berlin festival CTM has announced additional names for its 2022 edition. CTM 2022, which will be split into two halves owing to Berlin's existing event limitations, will begin in January and stretch from January 28 to January 30. The first section will centre on art installations and online activities, while...
FESTIVAL
uticaphoenix.net

Berlinale’s European Film Market Set to Go Online, Festival Will

UPDATE: The European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival, will be held online for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. The festival, meanwhile, hopes to be maintained as an in-person event, Variety can reveal. Organizers have confirmed that the EFM has changed gears following a...
MOVIES
KEYT

Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place next month in person despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the capital. The festival management said Wednesday that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world’s most famous film festivals. Only people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from an infection will have access. In addition, daily rapid test and masks will be required for everyone attending. Movie theater attendance will be reduced to 50% capacity and all parties and receptions — usually an essential highlight of the festival — will be canceled.
MOVIES
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Shorter Berlin Film Festival to go ahead with masks, COVID testing

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead in person next month but will use only half the available seating capacity and require attendees to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Wednesday. With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading fast in Germany, the organisers...
MOVIES
digboston.com

BELMONT WORLD FILM’S 19TH ANNUAL FAMILY FESTIVAL

This year’s event, intended for families with young children, is mostly virtual. The Belmont World Film’s Family Festival will be held from Jan. 14-23 this year, and it will feature 15 film programs, with 4 workshops. The festival aims to build excitement about movies but also strives to cultivate a love of reading in youngsters, since many of the films are based on international children’s books and have subtitles. All of the films except for “Laura’s Star” can be watched virtually, and some will feature Q&As with filmmakers over Zoom. One of the short film programs will be dedicated to honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Those interested in viewing can learn more about the festival here.
BELMONT, MA
Laredo Morning Times

Berlin Film Festival Confirms Shortened In-Person Event With 50% Seating Capacity, No Parties and Receptions

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead as an in-person event, albeit with seating capacity in movie theaters reduced to 50% and without any parties or receptions. The dates of the fest have also been adjusted, with the 72nd Berlinale running only from Feb. 10-16, rather than for the full 11 days through to Feb. 20 as previously planned.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Penske Media Corporation Acquires Cannes Film Festival’s American Pavilion

The American Pavilion, a communications, hospitality and media center at the Cannes Film Festival, has been acquired by Variety’s parent company Penske Media Corporation. The American Pavilion was founded in 1989 by Julie Sisk, who will continue to serve as director of the center. Over the years, the hub has offered a membership that includes access to a complimentary Wi-Fi cafe, the Roger Ebert Conference Center, copies to print publications and various events and parties. Additionally, the Pavilion has produced student programs, an emerging filmmaker showcase and a professional development program.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Berlin Film Festival Chiefs Talk ‘New Concept’ Berlinale

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival is boldly forging ahead with what it calls a “new concept” in-person edition despite concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant that has forced other top fests, such as Sundance, to go entirely online. Variety spoke to Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek...
MOVIES
Variety

Le Pacte to Host Market Premieres for ‘Adieu Paris,’ ‘On the Edge’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris

Le Pacte is set to host market premieres for Édouard Baer’s “Adieu Paris” and Giordano Gederlini’s “On the Edge” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, which takes place this week. “Adieu Paris” stars an ensemble cast, including some of France and Belgium’s best-known actors, notably Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Gérard Depardieu, Isabelle Nanty, Pierre Arditi and Ludivine Sagnier. The dialogue-driven comedy takes place entirely at a Parisian bistro. Camille Neel, head of international sales at Le Pacte, said the film will appeal to traditional French films lovers and admirers of iconic actors. “Adieu Paris” is the fourth directorial outing of actor-turned-helmer...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Korea's Jeonju film festival to move ahead as physical event

In South Korea, Jeonju International Film Festival today announced (Jan 14) they are moving forward “aggressively” with a safety-conscious physical edition that will have its number of selections back to pre-pandemic levels. Jeonju was one of the first international festivals that opened in the early days of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Unveils Series, Generation & Co-Pro Market Line-Ups

The program announcements continue for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, with the Series and Generation strands both unveiling today, as well as the line-up for the Co-Production Market. Scroll down for the lists of titles. The Berlinale Series selection, which is increasingly becoming a more high-profile part of the festival, again boasts several buzzy titles. Premiering in Berlin will be Amazon Prime Video’s Argentinian series Yosi, The Regretful Spy, the Swedish show Lust from HBO Max, Sky’s UK series The Rising, and Lone Scherfig Danish show The Shift, which comes from local broadcaster TV2. The Generation strand, which features youth-focused cinema, includes...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receive an invitation to visit the Dutch and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced by misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something different than what they have pretended to be. The...
MOVIES

