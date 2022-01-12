ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meme Stocks and Movers for 1/12: Bed Bath & Beyond, DiDi, Lucid, Sigma Lithium

By Paul Ausick
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1lbL_0djcApoM00 All three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq (up 1.4%). The S&P 500 closed up 0.9% and the Dow Jones industrials closed up 0.5%, as investors began buying the dip in the late morning once it became clear Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would not say anything new in his confirmation hearing. The energy sector (up 3.4% for the day) again led the gainers. Premarket trading Wednesday morning indicated a modestly higher opening.

Crude oil was up slightly at around $81.75 a barrel, but the overnight chart showed some volatility. Bitcoin added about 1.5% to trade at around $43,300. Yields on 10-year and two-year Treasuries dropped by two basis points each on Tuesday, and the 10-year notes dipped by another basis point in the morning to about 1.74%. The two-year note also shed one point to trade at around 0.89%.

One of Tuesday's big movers was Lithium Americas, which rang up a gain of 14% based on two analyst recommendations and rising lithium prices. Wednesday's premarket winner in the space was Sigma Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: SGML), which traded up almost 8.5%. The Vancouver-based company owns rights to 191 square kilometers of potential deposits in Brazil. It is very lightly traded, and that may be part of its appeal among the lithium stocks.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( NASDAQ: BBBY ) traded up about 4.8% in Wednesday's premarket. Four company insiders reported combined buying of 33,000 shares at a total cost of about $457,000. All were at-the-market purchases executed last Friday at a per-share price between $13.78 and $14.00. The company's stock closed at $13.80 on Friday and at $13.01 on Tuesday. Shares were trading at around $13.75 in Wednesday's premarket.

DiDi Global Inc. ( NYSE: DIDI ) added more than 9% to its share price on Tuesday and traded up nearly 6% in Wednesday's premarket. The company reportedly has begun discussions with the Hong Kong stock exchange regarding a listing sometime in the second quarter, after it de-lists from the New York Stock Exchange. More important for investors, the Financial Times reported that one DiDi investor commented that the de-listing will include a one-for-one swap of NYSE-listed shares for the new Hong Kong-listed shares.

At noon on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group Inc. ( NASDAQ: LCID ) traded up by about 6.6%. The stock closed the day up almost 9% on no specific news. The electric vehicle space, while not exactly on a tear, has posted decent gains up and down the list for the past few sessions. All-star fund manager Cathie Wood of ARK Invest tweeted that "China is a leading indicator of a change in preference for EVs." She also noted that sales of gasoline-powered cars fell about 4% last year, while EV sales rose 145%. In terms of sheer numbers, of course, gas-powered cars still outsell EVs by a factor of about seven in China. But the trend is not favorable for fossil-fueled cars.

https://twitter.com/CathieDWood/status/1481044659661115393

ALSO READ: Big Bank Q4 Earnings Could Be Huge: 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 6.75% to $1,031.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $211.93 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.71% to $210.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. Moderna Inc. closed $287.32 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
The Independent

Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% but recovered some ground later in the session. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a monthly record of $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday.Exports rose to $3.3 trillion in 2021 despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also...
MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
