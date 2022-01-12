ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Father Dies of COVID After Refusing To Get Vaccinated Despite Wife's Pleas

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Father Gligor Kedioski's friends and family are now asking for support to help send his body back to his home country of...

Comments / 141

Tony
23h ago

How do you know its misinformation? Do you know what he (really) died of, then? No, you don't. You just don't like to read that antivaxxers are dropping like flies because then that just proves that the virus can be deadly and that not been vaccinated makes you vulnerable. Dont be chicken sh*t and don't say it infringes your right. OPT to get it, dumbass. You have nothing to lose. The people getting side effects are no different than getting side effects from Tylenol or Anvil, 0.000001%.

Reply(8)
11
RSPatriot
1d ago

don't know why vaxxers are so upset. He chose to be in the control group and she chose to be in the experimental group. Ever good experiment needs both groups. I don't get upset that people chose to be in the experimental.

Reply(11)
10
branch of covidians
1d ago

Cool story, just like the double caxxer who could find a booster that died in California from covid

Reply(1)
7
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

