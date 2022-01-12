Father Dies of COVID After Refusing To Get Vaccinated Despite Wife's Pleas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A long-time community activist and organizer is speaking out from his hospital bed about the importance of getting vaccinated. Mel Reeves has been in the hospital these past two weeks. He shared his story with WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman in hopes that his community takes the virus seriously and gets protected. “You know I was in a fight for my life here,” said Reeves. Since 1981, Reeves’ justice-oriented work has seen him fight for police accountability, education reform and social justice. His latest battle has been against a virus, which he says almost claimed his life. “The viral load was just rushing, it just...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO