Norfolk Democrat Jackie Glass wins special election for Virginia’s 89th House District

Jackie Glass was sworn in Wednesday as the 89th House District’s next delegate after a decisive victory in Tuesday’s special election. Her win keeps the historically Democratic seat in Norfolk blue even as Republicans take control of Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Glass secured 75% of the vote with only a portion of absentee ballots outstanding on Wednesday, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. She joined the state’s 99 other delegates in Richmond as the General Assembly convened Wednesday for its 2022 session.

Glass and Republican opponent Giovanni Dolmo were competing for the seat left vacant when former Democratic Del. Jay Jones announced his resignation last month.

Dolmo conceded the race late Tuesday, posting a message to his campaign Facebook page thanking his voters for “entrusting me with your vote.”

“It has been an honor to have my name on the ballot and be a part of the political process,” he wrote. “Although the results were not in our favor, I will continue to advocate for policies that make our communities better.”

In a video message Tuesday night on Twitter, Glass congratulated her supporters.

“Guys, I’m thankful,” she said. “I’m so grateful for the support that you’ve given us along the way, just watching this journey, being a part of it, at the polls, in your places ... Thank you for being here. So the work continues. I’m tired, but I’m ready to get to work.”

“Good day, and congratulations to all the Certified Doers!” she added in a tweet Wednesday morning. “We created a shift in our corner of the world. Now, we collect our thoughts, connect to our why, and collaborate for our collective success.”

With 23 of 24 precincts reporting as of Wednesday, Glass had 3,956 votes to Dolmo’s 1,300.

Glass is a Navy veteran who owns a small business consulting on diversity, equity and inclusion.

She told The Virginian-Pilot that she’ll bring to Richmond a focus on women and families — particularly paid family medical leave and guaranteed sick days. Glass also supports access to affordable housing, small business and economic recovery, and environmental initiatives.

Republicans won a 52-48 House majority during November’s elections, so her victory does not sway control. Still, Glass’ focus lies in bringing federal dollars, such as those from the American Rescue Plan Act, to Norfolk — efforts she doesn’t foresee being stalled by partisan opposition.

“That’s stronger than I think any bill that I can put forth right now,” Glass said.

Glass’ victory concludes a whirlwind election cycle — a little more than three weeks. But Mary Goldburg, who voted at W.H. Taylor Elementary School, said it was impossible to avoid learning of the special election.

“How could you not?” Goldburg said.

Goldburg, a Norfolk resident of 19 years, received alerts on Facebook and saw media coverage of the race. Ubiquitous campaign signs helped, too.

Keith Stringer, who voted at the Virginia Zoo polling place, said election alerts were “blowing my phone up.”

Still, turnout in the special election was less than a quarter of that in the general election. Unofficial results Wednesday show that nearly 5,300 people voted.

Turnout has historically been light in special elections. Only 1,201 people voted in the 2012 special election for the seat and 5,411 people in 2002.

Several voters said they make sure to vote in every election — special or otherwise. Lifelong Norfolk resident Brittney McCullough and her grandmother Mary McCullough cast ballots together at the Zoo to continue a decades-long family tradition.

Mary McCullough, who is in her 70s, said her family would celebrate when she and her siblings reached voting age.

“It was a big thing,” she said.

Volunteers campaigning for Glass outside W.H. Taylor Elementary described a “steady stream of people all day.” Campaigners at the Zoo said turnout picked up slightly around lunchtime and after 5 p.m.

Glass had raised $52,590 and had $27,400 on hand as of Dec. 30, according to the latest campaign finance report filed with the Virginia Department of Elections. Dolmo’s campaign has raised $8,048 and had $3,491 on hand as of Dec. 30.

Dolmo congratulated Glass for “running a strong campaign,” and wishing her success. He also thanked his volunteers, “and mostly importantly glory to God, God is good all of the time.”

Election results will be certified Jan. 18.

Staffer Peter Dujardin contributed to this report

