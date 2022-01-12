ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

GET ACTIVE: Top 10 fitness trends for 2022

By Debbie Juniewicz, , Contributing Writer
dayton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom education to the economy to exercise, COVID-19 impacted the way people around the globe learned, worked and worked out. The fitness industry was not immune to the impact of the worldwide pandemic – an impact still being felt today. Getting healthy and staying safe – the American College of Sports...

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

The Exercise & Fitness Trends Everyone Will Be Talking About In 2022

It’s no surprise that as the coronavirus pandemic nestled its way into our lives, our fitness and workout routines adapted to the times. In-person workout classes began to stream online, at-home gyms grew in popularity and technology continued to evolve.  And with the New Year approaching and COVID-19 cases on the rise again, expect a new wave of trends that really leans into quick and easy, and do-it-yourself fitness trends. Not only are people going to be focusing on getting their workouts in as quickly as possible, but also targeting specific health concerns with fitness. So, with these shifts and the changing...
WORKOUTS
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Shape Magazine

This Yoga Strength Training Workout Will Make You Feel So Powerful

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's a common misconception of the unfamiliar to think yoga is little more than stretching with some "oms" sprinkled between poses. But if you've ever seen a newbie try to walk the day after their first vinyasa class, you know those misconceptions about the strength and stamina needed to practice yoga are anything but true.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Use This Machine For Your Best High-Cardio, Low-Impact Workout Yet

Growing up, I loved riding my bike. Right after school, I’d pedal up and down the street, dodging cars and speeding down empty driveways. Nowadays, most of the bikes I ride don't move an inch from where they're planted. Given the popularity of stationary bikes like SoulCycle and Peloton, I know I'm not alone. Whether you're looking for a high-intensity, in-your-face workout—or something a little more low-tech on a foldable exercise bike—stationary bike workouts may be just what your body needs. Below, Chevy Laurent, a certified personal trainer and the founder of RydeFYR Indoor Cycling Experience in Hermosa Beach, California, explains why taking a spin on a stationary bike might be the best high-cardio, low-impact workout you can do.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The Ultimate Guide to the Dumbbell Squat: Benefits, Form & Workouts

A movement that activates muscles in the hips and legs, the dumbbell squat is classic foundational exercise to build strength and power in the quads, hamstrings and glutes. Dumbbell squats might not look as impressive as squatting a heavy barbell, but they are the perfect exercise to practice good form, as they tend to utilize lighter weight as resistance for a higher number of reps.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Home Exercise#Gyms#Acsm#Health Fitness Journal#University Of Dayton#Wright State University
Well+Good

9 of the Best Weights for Beginners To Get the Most Out of Your Strength Workout

Starting a new workout can feel equally exciting and intimidating. Especially if you're navigating the ins and outs of buying all the equipment you need, the list of things to know can feel overwhelming fast. When you're new to lifting weights, you've got quite a few items that you'll need on your shopping list—which is why we've created the ultimate guide to weights for beginners. First, for a solid foundation you'll need the right shoes for weightlifting (it just so happens that Converse are a solid choice, according to podiatrists). Next, you'll need a solid set of weights—so where do you start?
WORKOUTS
DigitalIntelligence

Enjoyable and Easy Workouts

Exercise is not just for the body. Fitness is also essential for the brain. Every cell in our organs, including the heart and brain, need movement to survive and thrive. Workouts affect us at the genetic level.
HeySoCal

Wearable technology among the top fitness trends for 2022

Exercise does a body good. So does sleep. Research indicates that physical activity and sleep contribute to a healthy immune system, which is critical in the ongoing battle with COVID-19. With more people turning to their smartwatch or fitness tracker to monitor exercise and sleep quality, it’s not surprising that...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
sierranewsonline.com

Shifting Wellness Attitudes Shape 2022 Fitness Trends

In adjusting to the constraints of the pandemic, many Americans had to improvise where and how they work out. After months of adapting to a “gym anywhere” mentality and learning to accommodate more flexible workout schedules, this new fitness mindset is inspiring some larger trends for healthier living.
WORKOUTS
safeandhealthylife.com

Getting into Fitness as a Beginner

When you are first starting, working out can seem very intimidating. It can be hard to figure out where to start, what to do, and why you would need to do it. Having a baseline knowledge of what to do going into working out will help it feel less daunting, and your goals will seem more obtainable.
WORKOUTS
mynews13.com

Getting back into a fitness routine: What to expect at gyms

It's typically the busiest time of the year for gyms across the country as many are looking to kickstart a new fitness routine. But what can we expect if its been a while since we last visited the gym?. Whether you're looking to do some cardio or strength training, gyms...
WORKOUTS
hometownsource.com

Guest Column: Winter offers opportunities to stay active and keep fit

Winter is upon us. As the snowflakes fly and the temperatures drop, we can still enjoy movement, activity and exercise outdoors. Staying active during the holiday and winter seasons is crucial for health and happiness. Bundle up and let’s enjoy the winter wonderland. Many winter activities help increase the...
WORKOUTS
WTVF

Getting Fit in the New Year

Personal trainer Gerell Webb talked about five habits that can help you achieve your weight loss goals. For more fitness tips, or to set up a consultation with Gerell, visit www.itrain365fit.com or email him at itrain365fit@gmail.com.
WEIGHT LOSS
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Post-Bulletin

Tips to get fit that anyone can do, fit into their schedule

Two of the most popular New Year's resolutions are to exercise more and to lose weight. New year, new you -- right? However, by February -- or even earlier -- those purchased exercise machines are collecting dust and people are canceling gym memberships in droves. Unfortunately, the only exercise some...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy