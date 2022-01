Days after the end of the college football season, ESPN has made a big splash in its coverage of the sport, hiring Pete Thamel away from Yahoo Sports. On Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that ESPN was set to bring on Thamel as its “Adam Schefter of college football.” Less than 24 hours later, Thamel has been officially announced as the network's new senior writer, with a major multi-platform deal that will also have him appearing on a number of ESPN programs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO