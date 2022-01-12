Florida Road Ranger Struck By Hit And Run Driver At Crash On I-75 In Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A Florida road ranger was struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight, at the scene of a crash on I-75, just after midnight, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say, while assisting FHP Troopers investigate a traffic crash on southbound I-75, north of Overpass Road, a Road Ranger was walking inside the closed portions of the roadway, designated by traffic cones and flares to indicate the center and outside lanes were closed.

Troopers say a car, traveling southbound in the inside lane, described as a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla, partially entered the center lane and struck the Road Ranger, a 38-year-old Tampa man, who suffered serious injuries.

Following the collision, the sedan continued southbound at high speed with a reported partial license plate

number of “F90.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558- 1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

