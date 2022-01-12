ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida Road Ranger Struck By Hit And Run Driver At Crash On I-75 In Pasco County

By Local News Desk
 2 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A Florida road ranger was struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight, at the scene of a crash on I-75, just after midnight, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say, while assisting FHP Troopers investigate a traffic crash on southbound I-75, north of Overpass Road, a Road Ranger was walking inside the closed portions of the roadway, designated by traffic cones and flares to indicate the center and outside lanes were closed.

Troopers say a car, traveling southbound in the inside lane, described as a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla, partially entered the center lane and struck the Road Ranger, a 38-year-old Tampa man, who suffered serious injuries.

Following the collision, the sedan continued southbound at high speed with a reported partial license plate

number of “F90.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558- 1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

Comments / 2

Ben
2d ago

look up license plates that contain those numbers and match it to the vehicle make and model. Then go and visit each one and check for damage. Case solved.

Reply
2
 

