Talk of a merger between DirecTV and Dish has resurfaced once again, but this time the broader market conditions could make such a move more likely to get regulatory approval. The two US pay TV operators – one a spin-off from AT&T, the other on the cusp of launching its own mobile service – are holding talks that could lead to a merger, the New York Post reported earlier this week, citing anonymous sources. The companies are currently trying to iron out the details of a deal, they said.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO