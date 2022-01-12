ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — For two years, coronavirus case counts and...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

U.S. Reports Over 1 Million New Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Surges

The U.S. has reported a record single-day number of daily Covid cases, with more than 1 million new infections. A total of 1,082,549 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as the highly infectious omicron variant continues to spread throughout the country and beyond.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Ap
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. airlines feel stress as Omicron drives coronavirus wave: report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant has driven up the latest wave of the health crisis in the United States and added stress to the U.S. airlines, some of which otherwise may have upside earnings, according to a recent Reuters report. "A multifold increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Omicron Is Forcing Us to Rethink Mild COVID

When Delta swept across the United States last year, the extremely transmissible and deadlier variant threw us into pandemic limbo. The virus remained a danger mostly to unvaccinated people, but they largely wanted to move on. Vaccinated people also largely wanted to move on. The virus did not want to move on. So we got stuck in a deadly rut, and more Americans died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020. Now Omicron is sweeping across state after state—even highly vaccinated ones—and new cases are shooting up and up. The virus is still deadliest to the unvaccinated, but the sheer number of mostly mild infections in the vaccinated is shocking us out of that post-Delta stasis. To deal with this extremely transmissible but now milder variant, we are in the middle of a COVID reset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science 2.0

Omicron Data Show We're Beating COVID-19 But It's Hard To Know That From Social Media

If you read social media, you might believe we're teetering on the brink of societal collapse due to COVID-19 but one metric tells the real health story; ICU beds. Deaths have been cut almost in half from this time last year while ICU occupancy is down 40 percent. If you're a positive person, you'll note that this is a win and big thanks go to the health care system that critics demand be replaced by something like VA hospitals, which very few veterans agree is good, or Medicare, which very few old people think is good. You'll also note that vaccines work, and those are the product of Big Pharma that similar critics decry as greedy evil opportunists.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Mexican President López Obrador, 68, posts online video to say that his mild Omicron infection proves that the COVID variant is not as lethal as Delta

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has claimed that he is living proof that the Omicron COVID-19 strain is not as lethal as the Delta variant. The 68-year-old leader made the claim in a video that aired Thursday morning while he remained in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier during the week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US cases fall a massive 25% in a single day with 643,660 new COVID infections and 1,986 deaths: Ex-FDA commissioner says New York could peak 'as soon as this week' but Omicron surge will take longer to burn out in rest of the country

The number of new US cases of COVID-19 has dropped for the second day running after hitting record highs on Monday, as experts say the Omicron surge may be nearing a peak in New York but will continue to rise in the rest of the country. The US recorded 643,660...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy