Humana stock extends bounce after $1 billion ASR announced
Shares of Humana Inc. (hum) rallied 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health insurer disclosed a $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement. The ASR, which is part of the $3.0 billion share repurchase program announced in February 2021, represents about 2% of Humana's market capitalization of $50.3 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has bounced 7.8% over the past two days, following the 20.3% plunge over the previous two days after the company slashed its Medicare Advantage membership growth outlook . The stock has slumped 6.8% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 (spx) has gained 8.3%.
