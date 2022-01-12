ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depoe Bay, OR

Get ready for both FOMO and fear, says Evercore strategist. Here are the heights and depths that the S&P 500 could reach.

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZH4n_0djc7MIH00
DEPOE BAY, OR - OCTOBER 24: Storm surge hits Randy Evans as a bomb cyclone system moves over the Northwest United States on October 24, 2021 in Depoe Bay, Oregon. Heavy rain and wind may cause flooding in some parts of the region, but could aid areas of California struggling with wildfires. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) By Getty Images
THE TELL https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFM9e_0djc7MIH00

The current bull market has been a largely one-way arrow, pointing up and to the right.

Julian Emanuel, a strategist at Evercore, says this is the year where the swim upstream continues but the river gets wider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6KFV_0djc7MIH00

Historically, bull markets don’t see such impressively large gains per month as the current 5% pace. “Average” in this current bull market would move the S&P 500 (SPX) to 5,567.32, with gains topping out in June 2024, he said in a note to clients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYvdw_0djc7MIH00

His forecast for 2022 is for the S&P 500 to reach 5,100. But he flags two scenarios that could either lead to stellar gains or a swift tumble.

First for the optimists: if sentiment could reach the peaks of 2000, in cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings terms, then the S&P 500 could rally all the way to 5,509.

For the bears, either a prolonged pandemic, or a spending/debt/economic hangover akin to post-World War II or the end of the Spanish flu pandemic, opens downside to 3,575.

This wide range of potential outcomes means investors will have to manage volatility, understand valuation, and embrace value, he says. The last time the Fed reduced its balance sheet, there was elevated stock market volatility (VIX)

While the price-to-earnings multiples may compress, declining valuations in and of themselves are not a reason to sell stocks, he said. When the trailing multiple rises to 45% above its 5-year moving average, stocks were higher in 24 months, albeit with more muted returns and higher volatility.

The firm expects that the shift in value over growth is still in its early days. “Value stocks historically thrive in an environment of high growth, inflation and rising interest rates,” he said, with the firm preferring financials. Utilities, however, are exposed to higher interest rates with an unattractive return on equity profile.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended Tuesday with a 183-point gain, and has climbed 95% from its bear-market low.

Sign up for the premarket Need to Know newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Depoe Bay, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Evans
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower as tech rebound loses steam; Nasdaq slumps 2.5%

Stocks fell Thursday as a bounce by tech stocks ran out of steam, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower as it snapped a three-day winning streak. The Nasdaq slumped around 382 points, or 2.5%, to finish near 14,807. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 175 points, or 0.5%, to end near 36,115, while the S&P 500 declined around 67 points, or 1.4%, closing near 4,659.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomo#S P 500#Stock#United States#Spx#Spanish#Fed
MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

Gold futures declined on Friday, giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

76K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy