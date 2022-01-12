Intuitive Surgical provides upbeat revenue outlook, even in face of COVID-19 resurgence
Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (isrg) eased 0.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the minimally invasive care company provided an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue outlook, amid strength in its instruments and accessories business and as the COVID-19 resurgence impacted results. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of "approximately" $1.55 billion, up 17% from a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $1.51 billion. Instruments and accessories revenue is expected to increase 13% to $843 million, which is above the FactSet consensus of $755.1 million. The company said fourth-quarter procedures with its da Vinci surgical system increased about 19% from a year ago, while the resurgence of COVID-19 later in the quarter impacted procedures. The company said COVID-19 will likely continue to hurt procedure volumes. The stock has gained 1.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 (spx) has gained 8.3%.
