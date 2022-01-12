ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Intuitive Surgical provides upbeat revenue outlook, even in face of COVID-19 resurgence

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0djc7EET00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (isrg) eased 0.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the minimally invasive care company provided an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue outlook, amid strength in its instruments and accessories business and as the COVID-19 resurgence impacted results. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of "approximately" $1.55 billion, up 17% from a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $1.51 billion. Instruments and accessories revenue is expected to increase 13% to $843 million, which is above the FactSet consensus of $755.1 million. The company said fourth-quarter procedures with its da Vinci surgical system increased about 19% from a year ago, while the resurgence of COVID-19 later in the quarter impacted procedures. The company said COVID-19 will likely continue to hurt procedure volumes. The stock has gained 1.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 (spx) has gained 8.3%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.71% to $210.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. Moderna Inc. closed $287.32 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2021 Revenue, Provides 2022 Strategic Outlook and Revenue Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) this week provided its preliminary and unaudited 2021 revenue, corporate updates, and full-year 2022 outlook and revenue guidance. Corporate Highlights:. Global revenue for Galafold® (migalastat) in 2021 reached $306 million driven by strong new patient accruals and sustained patient adherence, representing a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Intuitive Surgical#Factset#Vinci
MarketWatch

SAP U.S. shares tick higher after preview of fourth-quarter results

SAP SE shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the business software company released preliminary results of its fourth-quarter results. American depositary receipts rose 1.9% after hours, following a 3% decline to close the regular session at $135.91. The company said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of 1.86 euros...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Boston Beer slashes earnings forecast on supply-chain issues

Boston Beer Co. SAM, -10.71% shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the beer maker slashed its earnings guidance in light of higher-than-expected supply-chain costs and reduced wholesaler inventories. Boston Beer shares fell 7% after hours, following a 0.8% gain in the regular session to close at $488.98. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it now expects full-year bottom line results of a loss of $1 a share to net income of $1 a share, down from a previous forecast of $2 to $6 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast earnings of $5.69 a share. “The estimated lower shipment growth is primarily a result of more aggressive wholesaler inventory reduction than expected, primarily affecting Truly,” the company said in the filing. Truly is the company’s hard seltzer brand. “Additionally, due to higher than expected supply chain costs, which include costs for additional damaged and expired inventory resulting from the lower shipment volumes, we estimate gross margins to be lower than expected.”
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower as tech rebound loses steam; Nasdaq slumps 2.5%

Stocks fell Thursday as a bounce by tech stocks ran out of steam, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower as it snapped a three-day winning streak. The Nasdaq slumped around 382 points, or 2.5%, to finish near 14,807. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 175 points, or 0.5%, to end near 36,115, while the S&P 500 declined around 67 points, or 1.4%, closing near 4,659.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +0.41% slid 6.75% to $1,031.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -0.15%. falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.98%. falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 2.03% to $326.48 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $57.85 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

TPG stock opens about 12% above IPO price, to value the company at more than $10 billion

TPG Inc.'s stock received a warm reception on its public debut, as the stock opened 11.9% its initial public offering price. The alternative investment firm raised $835.2 million as it sold 28.3 million shares in the IPO, which priced overnight at $29.50 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $28 and $31 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $33.00 at 12:33 p.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $10.1 billion. Since the open, the stock has added slightly to gains to trade up 12.4% at $33.15. The company went public on rather downbeat day for recently-IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 3.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.93% to $1,106.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $137.27 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
bioworld.com

Intuitive exceeds revenue estimate with strong system sales despite pandemic pressures

Intuitive Surgical Inc. benefited from keen interest in resuming surgeries during pandemic troughs and hospitals investing in its Da Vinci robotic system in preparation for a more endemic phase of COVID-19, Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart said in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Jan. 12. The company’s unaudited preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2021 results also showed strong growth in procedure volumes – 19% year-over-year compared to 2020 and 13% compared to 2019. Still, Intuitive reported that “during 2021, COVID-19 resurgences continued to impact Da Vinci procedure volumes. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business has, and continues to, differ by geography and region.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Intuitive Surgical Releases Q4 Preliminary Results; Shares Down

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) released its preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 results, which exceeded analysts’ estimates. Following the news, shares fell 1.5%, closing at $323.16 on January 12. Intuitive is a technology leader in minimally invasive care, and a pioneer in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

76K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy