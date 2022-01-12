Pink Reese’s Blossom-top Miniature Cups top Hershey’s Valentine’s Day lineup

Hershey’s is hoping you’ll fall in love with the chocolate giant’s new Valentine’s Day offerings.

Leading the pack of new treats this year are the brand’s Reese’s Blossom-top Miniature Cups, which upgrade the classic peanut butter-filled sweets with a light pink colored creme covering the top of the cup.

The tiny treats come wrapped in three different flower-inspired foils, all packed into a 9.3-ounce bag.

For the lovey-dovey holiday, Hershey’s is also rolling out Pink Cookies ‘N’ Creme Hearts in an 8.8-ounce bag.

And Reese’s White Creme Hearts, which cram peanut butter inside a white crème shell instead of chocolate, are also new and will come in a 7.2-ounce 6-pack or as a 2.4-ounce King Size pack of two.

Even though some people are still taking down their Christmas trees, Hershey’s has also unleashed its Easter lineup.

Inspired by cupcakes, Hershey’s Kisses will come in a new seasonal flavor, Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Crème. They’ll be wrapped in plaid foils and come in a 9-ounce bag.

Other Easter newbies include Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Bunnies, a solid rabbit-shaped treat speckled with pink, purple and blue cookie pieces.

If a whole rabbit-sized snack is too big for your taste, new Whoppers Bunny Tails, which come in a 4-ounce box, may be easier to tackle. Expect a vanilla-flavored creme shell with malt flavor inside.

Hershey is also the parent company behind the U.S. production of Kit Kat products, which have debuted in more interesting flavors over the past few years, more in line with the wacky flavors put out overseas.

Two new permanent varieties of the chocolate-covered wafer bars have just arrived. The first, a strawberry and dark chocolate bar, is from Kit Kats’ Duos line, which combines two flavors. And the other newbie in town are Chocolate Hazelnut THiNS, a fresh flavor on this more slender line of Kit Kats.

“A new year is always a chance to try new things, so what better way to start than by releasing new Kit Kat flavors?” Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat, said in a statement.