ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Afcon chaos as ‘gun battle breaks out between rebels and government forces close to stadium hosting Mali vs Tunisia’

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hA273_0djc6rBF00

A GUNFIGHT broke out near the Mali football team's base in Cameroon, forcing them to cancel their final training session ahead of their ACON match with Tunisia.

Two people are reported to have been killed in a gunfight between government forces and separatists in the African nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbXso_0djc6rBF00
Gunshots rang out close to the Limbe Stadium - hosting Mali vs Tunisia on Wednesday - leading to the former cancelling their training session Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQQvO_0djc6rBF00
Mali took on Tunisia just 13 miles away from Buea, where the chaos was unfolding Credit: Reuters

The western region of Cameroon has been locked in conflict involving mostly English-speaking locals and the government of the largely French-speaking nation for years.

And in a shocking video, armed fighters were seen storming the town of Buea, just 13 miles from Limbe - one of the host cities for this year's AFCON.

At one point in the clip, gunfire is clearly audible, sparking panic.

Mali swiftly suspended their training session, according to local reports.

Brighton ace Yves Bissouma and Southampton's Moussa Djenepo are both part of the nation's squad.

Manchester United whiz Hannibal Mejbri and Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik are in the Tunisia group who on Mali in Limbe - with Mali winning the match 1-0.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cameroon News Agency confirmed: "The Malian team has suspended training and left the Molyko stadium."

"Two civilians (men) have been found dead at the Buea Central market following exchanges of gunshots between Ambazonia and government force."

Human rights worker Blaise Chamango told Sportsmail: "There were gun shots this morning around the town.

"We also got information there was an improvised explosive device at the market.

"The [separatist] groups and security forces were fighting in the area.

"The non state groups want to create the impression that nothing should take place in the south west region [of Cameroon during the Afcon]."

Worryingly, a representative of the Cameroon Peace and Justice Group - Rebecca Tinsley - feared this was 'just the beginning' of the violence.

Tinsley said: "It is a sign of what is to come, this is just the beginning.

"This is the moment the world is looking at Cameroon, we are very concerned.

"It has got to lead to the Government of Cameroon to offer a ceasefire and a roadmap towards peace negotiations.

"If only they would do that the tournament could carry on in peace."

ANGLOPHONE CRISIS

Over one million people have been forced to flee to 'anglophone' region of Cameroon, with 3,000 reported dead since the chaos began.

Peaceful protests started in 2016, but quickly turned violent a year later following a heavy-handed response from the government.

Human rights groups claim roughly 80 explosive devices have been detonated in the region in the last year alone.

And it was recently revealed the tournament mascot - Mola the lion - was forced to wear a bulletproof vest while promoting the tournament in the western region.

The 20,000-seat Limbe Stadium is due to host eight matches, including six group-stage games and two last 16 ties.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Janny Sikazwe, the referee at the centre of AFCON chaos with Mali and Tunisia after blowing for full-time five minutes early, was suspended amid corruption allegations in 2018

The referee at the centre of the chaos in the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia was suspended for corruption allegations in 2018. Janny Sikazwe blew for the final whistle in the 85th minute of the match between the two sides before restarting play, rejecting a VAR review of a red card and then ending the match 20 seconds early once again.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Tunisia launch an appeal calling for their AFCON clash against Mali to be replayed following their controversial 1-0 defeat in the Group F game after the referee blew for full-time after just 85 minutes

Tunisia have appealed to replay their Africa Cup of Nations Group F match against Mali after the game ended in a controversial 1-0 defeat. Mali were 1-0 up through Ibrahima Kone's spot kick when referee Janny Sikazwe blew the final whistle early. The Zambian official blew the final whistle after...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moussa Djenepo
Person
Hannibal Mejbri
The Independent

Which Africa Cup of Nations matches are on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Every nation involved in the Africa Cup of Nations has officially played a game now and the second round of group phase games begins on Thursday.That means hosts Cameroon are back on our screens, with the two fixtures today both coming in Group A.Controversy surrounded Wednesday’s early game when the referee blew for full-time before the 90-minute mark between Mali and Tunisia, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Cameroon’s own Vincent Aboubakar have already made their mark on the tournament.With the top two from each group going through as well as the four-best third-place teams, the hosts know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Farcical scenes in Tunisia-Mali Afcon match after referee twice blows final whistle before 90 minutes played

A referee at the Africa Cup of Nations was at the centre of controversy on Wednesday after he twice blew the final whistle before the 90 minutes were completed. Tunisia’s match against Mali descended into farce when Janny Sikazwe prematurely called time on two occasions before later failing attempts to restart play more than 20 minutes after players had left the pitch.
FIFA
Sporting News

AFCON referee chaos: Explaining what happened at the end of Tunisia vs. Mali

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations group match between Tunisia and Mali ended in chaos after the referee twice opted to whistle the conclusion of the match before the 90 minutes of regulation were up. Wednesday's match at Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon was a tense affair, and it ended...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#Cameroon#Acon#African#Limbe One#Southampton#Manchester United#Arsenal#The Cameroon News Agency#The Cameroon Peace And#Justice Group
World Soccer Talk

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Limbe (Cameroon) (AFP) – The Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia on Wednesday ended in confusion amid bizarre scenes as the Tunisian team complained that the referee had blown the final whistle too soon. Zambian official Janny Sikazwe blew for the end of the Group F...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Africa
Country
Tunisia
blackchronicle.com

Referee mistakes ruin Tunisia vs. Mali at AFCON and threaten to overshadow a fun tournament

Ed Dove is a writer and scout who has a deep and enduring passion for African sport, politics and literature. Instagram: @EddyDove22, Facebook: @EddyDoveAfrica. The early days of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have been fraught with incident, from positive coronavirus tests to Burkina Faso alleging “scandal” around CAF’s coronavirus protocols, but none of it compared to the refereeing storm that engulfed the final moments of Mali’s 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Wednesday.
FIFA
Tribal Football

AFCON: Tunisia appeal against Mali defeat after crazy end

Tunisia have launched an appeal against yesterday's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Mali. Mali were 1-0 up through Ibrahima Kone's spot kick when referee Janny Sikazwe blew the final whistle early. The Zambian official blew the final whistle after just 85 minutes before restarting play for four minutes, but...
FIFA
The Independent

Ivory Coast goalkeeper handed drugs ban ahead of opening Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo is set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations having received a provisional ban from Fifa after testing positive for a banned substance.First-choice stopper Gbohouo’s suspension was confirmed by the Ivorian Football Federation on the eve of their tournament opener against Equatorial Guinea.The 33-year-old is based in Ethiopia, whose football federation first confirmed that had been provisionally suspended by Fifa after testing positive for trimetazidine - a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant - before the tournament.The Ivory Coast hoped that the ban would be lifted after further information was...
FIFA
AFP

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

There were chaotic scenes at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday as Mali beat Tunisia in a game marred by controversy when the referee blew the final whistle before the 90 minutes had been played. The incident completely overshadowed Mali's 1-0 win over one of the title contenders in Limbe, while Gambia and the Ivory Coast also claimed victories by a single goal as the first round of group matches in the competition were completed. Zambian official Janny Sikazwe signalled the end of the match with the clock showing 89 minutes and 42 seconds, leaving Tunisia furious as they chased the game against their 10-man opponents. With confusion reigning, Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba was giving his post-match press conference when an official entered the room under the stand to indicate that the game would restart and that three minutes still remained.
FIFA
BBC

Afcon 2021: Mali beat Tunisia after controversial ending

Mali and Tunisia's Africa Cup of Nations game finished in chaos after the referee first signalled for full-time on 85 minutes, then ended the match when the clock showed 89 minutes and 47 seconds. Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff raced on to the field to confront referee...
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
301K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy