Pets

Furry Friends

Franklin News Post
 2 days ago

Who doesn’t love a name like Shmoo? This gentle fellow is even more handsome than his photo, and he knows how to work his good looks to...

thefranklinnewspost.com

thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
103.3 WKFR

This Adorable Puppy and Siblings Looking for Forever Home

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.
PETS
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
Corbin Times Tribune

Guide to adopting a shelter dog

Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Furry
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet your new best friend, Lola – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Lola is a 4-year-old medium-sized female husky/mix. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Lola;. Lola is a stunning Huskey mix, and...
PETS
1390 Granite City Sports

Your Family May Need this Pup in Your Lives

It's the time of year for giving... or "newness". And maybe what you and your family needs in your life is a new furry family member. Naya is at the Tri-Country Humane Society and she might be just the thing that will make everything complete. She is about 2 years old, loves kids, other pets and is completely treat driven. Kate, a representative from the TCHS says that this dog is completely motivated by treats and food. She recently had a litter of puppies, about 8 or 9 of them, and they have all been adopted. Now, mama just needs a home.
PETS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Friendly border collie mix named Malu still looking for his forever home

‘Tis the season to reflect on 2021 and remember all the wonderful dogs and cats who, due to the Tribune’s Pet Tales column, found homes. Each of these critters was being overlooked, but because of you, nearly all of them were adopted — thank you, Tribune staff and Pet Tales readers.
PETS
republictimes.net

Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
greenvillejournal.com

New pet for Christmas? Pro tips for welcoming new furry family members

To help our readers who may have received a new pet for Christmas or existing pet owners who just want some useful tips, the Greenville Journal compiled a list of tips from local experts, including veterinarians and breeders, to help you be a successful pet parent. Prevention is better than...
GREENVILLE, SC
KTEN.com

Potty Training a Puppy: an Ultimate Guide

Originally Posted On: https://my-furry-friend.com/2022/01/04/potty-training-a-puppy/. Congrats on your new puppy but now the hard part could start which is potty training.Are you saying to yourself I need help potty training a puppy?. If you’re one of the 23 million American households who adopted a puppy during the pandemic, you’ve likely thought...
PETS
Franklin News Post

Feline Friday

Covet is a youngster who enjoys attention and toys of all shapes and sizes. She is playful with other cats and kittens and wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend. This solid white beauty has silky fur and beautiful yellow-green eyes. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
kxnet.com

FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Inky the Cat

This week’s Furry Friday features Inky the Cat. This black cat is very well behaved and very soft. He gets along very well with other cats but is a little shy around too many dogs. He was very excited to be in the studio. Inky is also, up for adoption for any prospective homes out there.
PETS
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Raina

Every pet has a story, and while no one knows everything about Raina’s, her humans pals have learned a good amount. This 2-year-old has been healing from a neck injury at the Connecticut Humane Society for the past several months. She’s goofy, fun and cuddly, and is a blast to watch when she gets the zoomies. Once Raina has had plenty of exercise, she loves to lounge. She also bonds quickly to people and enjoys being with her favorite humans, rather than playing on her own. She’s even gone to a foster home and made friends with a donkey at a barn. Raina is currently working on training and calmly meeting other dogs, and luckily she’s very food motivated for her lessons. She’d be good with kids 12+ who have experience with large, excited dogs, may be okay with another pup, and wants to get exercise every day. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt.
PETS
parentherald.com

Keep Furry Pals Happy With These Basic House Rules for Families With Dogs

A dog brings such joy for families, but their presence also entails some extra responsibilities in the household. Though dogs are domesticated, they need guidance, discipline, and proper care, so it's vital to set up some house rules for families with dogs to avoid any bad episodes and to keep everyone happy.
PETS
civiccentertv.com

I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven’s Diane Reeves saves our furry friends!

I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven’s mission is to lead the no-kill movement by rescuing rehabilitating, re-homing and providing a place of refuge for homeless dogs, while also providing a haven for the pets belonging to violence survivors. Co-founder Diane Reeves joins us to spread the word and the love of dogs!
ANIMALS
petpress.net

160+ Popular Calico Guinea Pig Names For Your Cute Furry Pet

Guinea pigs have been a pet favorite for hundreds of years, especially calico guinea pig names. They are small and can be easily housed in any home or apartment. Guinea pigs also come in many colors and types, so why not choose a name that is unique and fits their personality?
ANIMALS
fox44news.com

Free Animal Adoption Days

WACO, Texas – If you’re looking for a furry friend to live in that new home with, tomorrow is the day for you. The Humane Society of Central Texas held a free adoption day today and will be continuing the free adoptions until the end of the day tomorrow.
PETS

