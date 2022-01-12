WisEye Morning Minute: Restoring Legislature's Control of Federal Funds

ALL TOGETHER NOW - There’s no such thing as social distancing when it comes to law firms getting together. While large firm combinations have continued at a slower pace, Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports that a slew of small, midsize and regional firms are kicking off 2022 with growth, expansion or merger deals. Meanwhile, a handful of pending combinations could be a harbinger of the industry’s commitment to getting large deals done in spite of the latest COVID-19 surge. Lisa Smith, a law firm consultant and principal at Fairfax, told Maloney on Tuesday that optimism remains that the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will peak quickly. The surge will affect merger activity, but Smith expects more law firm deals in 2022. “A year ago we were pretty optimistic that 2021 would see a rebound, so I’m a little reluctant to predict at this point. But I think that we’ll see more combinations in 2022,” Smith said. “I’m not sure we’ll get up to the historical average—the levels in the period of time pre-pandemic—this year, just because I think we’re going to see some of those logistical challenges. So it’ll be a little slow as a result, but I think it’ll be a little higher than we saw in 2020 and 2021.”

