ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Jonas Had A Surprise 'Camp Rock 2' Reunion & It Was So Cute

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aU3uT_0djc4flL00
Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas surprised his fans when he popped up in the first two episodes of Righteous Gemstones ' sophomore season. To make his new role even more exciting, he reunited with one of his Camp Rock 2 co-stars, Chloe Bridges .

For those who may not know, Chloe's husband, Josh Devine , stars on the HBO comedy. Since Chloe lives in South Carolina with Adam while he films the show, she happened to be on set when Joe showed up for a guest role. Chloe even shared an adorable photo of her reunion with Joe.

"Here’s some BTS from season 2 episode 2 of Righteous Gemstones, which is now streaming on HBO MAX!" Chloe began. "I live in South Carolina with Adam for half the year while he’s shooting the show, so I was very pumped when the crew asked me if I wanted to go to set for a few days."

"Plus, one of my scenes involved Joe singing while I’m just kinda in the background somewhere, a skillset I had already honed during Camp Rock 2 , so I guess the part was perfect for me," she joked. "Congrats to the whole crew on season two!!"

Joe also posted about his guest role, though his slideshow didn't include any photos of Chloe. "Surprise!! Who watched the premiere onight? Had an incredible time shooting with this incredible cast," he wrote.

While Joe didn't share any reunion photos with Chloe, he made sure to leave the best comment on her post. "#WEROCK," he wrote, to the delight of many fans.

Now we just need to get the rest of the cast together.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya On Good Terms with Joe Coleman? 'The Bachelorette' Finalists Surprises Fans With Unexpected Reunion

It seems like former "The Bachelorette" contenders and couple Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya spent new year's eve together with her ex Joe Coleman and the unexpected reunion surprised fans. Apparently, the season 18 final contenders had recently met up to celebrate NYE's together. According to E! News, this little...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Joe Jonas Spends Boxing Day In England With Sophie Turner Following Claims Of Apparent Tension Between Actress & Her Straight-Laced In-Laws Ahead Of The Holidays

Joe Jonas is spending the holidays in England, where his wife, Sophie Turner, 25, is from. The boybander shared a sweet photo via Instagram of himself enjoying his time over the pond while posing next to a horse. "Welcome to the peaky blinders mate 🍻," the 32-year-old cheekily captioned a photo of the two on Sunday, December 26, referencing the smash hit British show Peaky Blinders, starring hunk Cillian Murphy.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

One Tree Hill stars share cute reunion picture

One Tree Hill stars James Lafferty and Michael Trucco have shared a cute reunion photo on Instagram. The actors, who played nephew and uncle Nathan Scott and Cooper Lee, respectively, met up in the park where they came across a sign that totally read 'One Tree Hill'. No editing needed, we swear...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Memory With Betty White

Jonas is one of many fans and former costars to share memories with White. Hot in Cleveland costar Bertinelli, for example, tweeted “My God, how bright heaven must be right now,” after learning of her passing. Ryan Reynolds, who worked with White on The Proposal in 2009, said “the world looks different now” after losing her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
People

Emma Watson Jokes About Emma Roberts Baby Photo Mix-Up in HarryPotter Reunion: 'I Was Not This Cute'

Emma Watson is having fun with being mistaken for Emma Roberts. There was a mix-up in the recent Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max when a throwback photo of Roberts as a child was mistakenly used during a sequence where Watson was talking about her own childhood. The accident was remedied after fans pointed it out, and a new corrected edit was re-uploaded by the streaming service.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Joe Jonas Teases Potential New DNCE Music - Listen Now!

Joe Jonas has shared a bit of new music and fans are going straight to DNCE!!. The 32-year-old singer posted new videos to Instagram with Francis Bourgeois, and the background music has fans freaking out. “Train spotting on the WCML with @francis_bourgeois43 #trains,” Joe captioned one video. The music...
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Jonas Made a Cameo on ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 Premiere: ‘Surprise!!’

Joe Jonas took to social media on Sunday (Jan. 9) to celebrate his surprise cameo on the new season of HBO Max’s The Righteous Gemstones. “Surprise!! Who watched the premiere of #TheRighteousGemstones tonight? Had an incredible time shooting with this incredible cast,” he tweeted along with a few snapshots from set of season two. “Catch episode 1 and 2 now on @hbomax!”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bridges
Person
Joe Jonas
StyleCaster

Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Rock#Hbo Max#Righteous Gemstones#Hbo#Bts#Joejonas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

The Harry Potter Reunion Had Fans Completely In Their Feels, And Same

School’s back in session now that the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special is streaming on HBO Max. While some people spent New Year’s Eve dancing and toasting with champagne, Potterheads were counting down to midnight in order to watch the Return to Hogwarts special as soon as it dropped on Jan. 1. While the long-awaited reunion was expected to be nostalgic AF, these tweets about the Harry Potter reunion reveal that the special is an emotional rollercoaster as well. In fact, if you’re a diehard Potter fan, you may want to Accio the tissue box ASAP.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone stuns with gorgeous hair transformation in surprise new appearance

Sharon Stone took on a very different look this week as her big secret was finally revealed to fans. The 63-year-old underwent a dramatic hair transformation, swapping her trademark pixie cut - which she has recently grown out into a super-short bob - for long, luscious locks for her new role in The Flight Attendant. The news of her upcoming appearance on season two of the comedy-drama was announced on Wednesday, with co-star Kaley Cuoco giving fans a glimpse at Sharon's gorgeous new look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy