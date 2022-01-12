Congrats: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Welcome Their First Child Together

Photo: Getty Images

Congrats are in order for Jeezy and wife Jeannie Mai !

The rapper and The Real host welcomed their first child on Tuesday, and although the proud parents haven't revealed the name or sex of their bundle of joy, the daytime talk show host took to social media to gush about the experience, sharing:

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here."

The news comes just one month after the 43-year old host and her 44-year old husband shared footage from their baby shower, also called the shower of love , that the pair's family and friends put together at their home. Jeannie shared on the special day:

"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met? Baby J isn't even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland."

Back in September, Jeannie opened up about how meeting the "Soul Survivor" star helped changed her mind about wanting children. She shared on The Real:

"You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom. And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you.”

Congrats to the happy couple.