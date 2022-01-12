Here's Why Cleveland Is The Food Capital Of Ohio

Photo: Getty Images

Ohio has tons of delicious restaurants to choose from, whether you’re planning to dig into a burger , grab a slice of pizza or cap off your meal with dessert . It turns out, Cleveland is dubbed the food capital of the whole state.

That’s according to Eat This, Not That! , which shared the food capitals across the U.S. “These culinary epicenters are brimming with the best the state has to offer, offering interesting dining experiences and showcasing artisanal dishes and regional produce,” the ultimate food content hub states. “So the next time you're driving through route 66, be sure to pop into one of these food cities for a taste of local fare.”

Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says Cleveland stands out as the best food city in Ohio:

“Cleveland rocks! And so does their culinary scene. So when you're in town visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, make sure to stop and sample dishes at a variety of deserving restaurants like Mabel's BBQ for bourbon and pork, Crop for filling American fare, or Citizen Pie for crusty pizza.”

