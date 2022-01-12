ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Here's Why Cleveland Is The Food Capital Of Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio has tons of delicious restaurants to choose from, whether you’re planning to dig into a burger , grab a slice of pizza or cap off your meal with dessert . It turns out, Cleveland is dubbed the food capital of the whole state.

That’s according to Eat This, Not That! , which shared the food capitals across the U.S. “These culinary epicenters are brimming with the best the state has to offer, offering interesting dining experiences and showcasing artisanal dishes and regional produce,” the ultimate food content hub states. “So the next time you're driving through route 66, be sure to pop into one of these food cities for a taste of local fare.”

Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says Cleveland stands out as the best food city in Ohio:

“Cleveland rocks! And so does their culinary scene. So when you're in town visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, make sure to stop and sample dishes at a variety of deserving restaurants like Mabel's BBQ for bourbon and pork, Crop for filling American fare, or Citizen Pie for crusty pizza.”

Planning on taking a road trip someday? See the rest of the best food cities in the U.S. here .

CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit Suddenly and Permanently Closes its Doors

Michael Symon’s Roast, which opened in 2008 in the Westin Book Cadillac building in downtown Detroit, has closed. Judging by a Reddit thread and Facebook comments the closure appeared to be sudden and unexpected. The building in which it resides, the 100-year-old Book Cadillac, recently changed ownership, which likely...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Starbucks closing dining rooms, going to-go and drive-thru only across Cleveland market

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starbucks across the area will be closing their dining rooms due to local COVID-19 factors. Starting Wednesday, Starbucks in the Cleveland market will only serve to-go orders, a company representative confirmed Tuesday evening. Customers will still be able to order in the store, as well as online and using the Starbucks app, according to the spokesperson. Drive-thrus will also remain open.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Black Door Tavern opening, plus Edwins, Winchell honored - our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Black Door Tavern, Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute and Donniella Winchell all make our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Gene Sigel owns Red Eagle Distillery and South River Vineyard. Now – on the same property in Geneva – he is adding Black Door Tavern. The three establishments are within walking distance of each other on the same “campus,” where patrons can enjoy wine, food, drinks – and a bit of history: About Black Door Tavern.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
