Rosedale Middle School delayed Jan. 12

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Middle School is operating under a two-hour delay schedule Wednesday due to an electrical issue that happened Tuesday afternoon, the school announced via social media.

The school will open at 10 a.m. and dismiss at 3 p.m.

Parents are advised to check their emails for a detailed schedule.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.