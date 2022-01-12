Rosedale Middle School delayed Jan. 12
ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Middle School is operating under a two-hour delay schedule Wednesday due to an electrical issue that happened Tuesday afternoon, the school announced via social media.
The school will open at 10 a.m. and dismiss at 3 p.m.
