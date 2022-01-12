ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy announced for UFC Columbus

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Train” is about to run headfirst into the surging Lerone Murphy. The UFC announced Wednesday that Nate Landwehr (15-4) will fight Murphy (11-0-1) in a featherweight bout at the UFC’s March...

www.mmafighting.com

Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JOE ROGAN
Ohio State
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches man in groin in trailer for new Jackass movie

The trailer for the new Jackass film previews a scene in which UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches an unsuspecting man in the groin.Jackass Forever, which is released next month, is the latest instalment in the series of films known for its stunts and pranks.And one such stunt in the upcoming movie features Ngannou punching Jackass crew member Ehren McGhehey in the groin.“Francis hits harder than any heavyweight in MMA [mixed martial arts],” says Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville in the film’s trailer. “I told Ehren it was a lightweight.”Ngannou is then seen walking around a corner and into McGhehey’s...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Former UFC fighter drops truth bomb on Dana White and Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Dana White have been feuding for what feels like forever. The UFC President has recently been challenging Paul and going back and forth with him. Former UFC fighter, Brendan Schaub, explained what the feud between the two men really means. He thinks Dana White is threatened by Jake Paul.
UFC
UPI News

Jorge Masvidal to fight Colby Covington in main event of UFC 272

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A welterweight grudge match between former friends Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline UFC 272 in early March. Hunter Campbell, the UFC's chief business officer, told ESPN on Tuesday that contracts for the bout have yet to be signed for the 170-pound matchup, but the fight is almost finalized. The UFC 272 pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Henry Cejudo Pleads With Dana White Again For Chance To Fight Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo wants a shot at Alexander Volkanovski, and he said he wouldn’t cancel. Cejudo’s offer comes after Max Holloway withdrew – due to aggravating an old injury — from the anticipated fight against reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski. Cejudo was quick to send a message to UFC President Dana White.
UFC
theScore

Cruiserweight champion gets tattoo to call out Jake Paul for match

IBF cruiserweight world champion Mairis Briedis is eager to square off against Jake Paul, and he got a tattoo to prove it. The 36-year-old Latvian boxer, who holds a 28-1 record, posted a video on his Instagram account Monday showing him getting a tattoo of a bull's head with the message, "Jake's Bad Karma."
UFC
The Independent

UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze online and on TV in the UK and US

The first UFC event of 2022 takes place this weekend, with a clash between featherweight contenders set to headline the card.Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each man looking to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last competed 12 months ago, when he suffered a historic beating by former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight...
UFC
The Independent

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ‘no interest’ in training Jake Paul for MMA fight

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ruled out training Jake Paul for a mixed martial arts fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out Tyron Woodley in his most recent bout. In his previous contest, Paul outpointed the ex-UFC welterweight champion, and the 24-year-old previously knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren.Now, Paul is seemingly targeting a move into MMA. The American released footage this week of himself practising leg kicks, having recently told UFC president Dana White that he will fight in the promotion under MMA rules if the 52-year-old increases base fighter...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor’s pub targeted in attack after UFC star hosted event

A Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor was targeted on Wednesday night, according to police, who confirmed they are investigating an “incident of attempted criminal damage”. Police attended the scene at the Black Forge Inn on the same night the UFC star reportedly hosted a taste-testing evening in the Irish capital. Social media posts from the former UFC champion confirmed that he had been at the venue on Wednesday. Police confirmed that no damage had been done to the pub as they called for witnesses. A spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier predicts Jon Jones won’t win UFC heavyweight title

Jon Jones gave up his UFC light heavyweight title to make a run at the heavyweight championship. But former two-division champ Daniel Cormier believes his longtime rival will fail to capture gold. On the “DC & RC” podcast, Cormier gave his UFC predictions for 2022 and said Jones would return...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Report: Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier Targeted For March, Possibly UFC 272

With UFC 272 still in need of a main event, its savior may come in the form of a non-title fight. A potential fight between Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier might end up saving the day. While it is all but confirmed for March 5th, the welterweight grudge match is now being targeted for March, according to BJ Penn’s Chris Taylor.
