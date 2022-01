The rally back in "risk" helped AUD/USD off pennant support at the .7140 level as we test the 50-day moving average. The risk is the pair could trade back to the .7280 level near term while above the .7140 level. A break below that level would put the .7000 back in view. If stocks carve out a lower high on this current rally (short of the all-time highs), AUD/USD bulls should be on the defensive.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO