“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ....” This famous line by Dickens, written in 1859, remains true in 2022. As we start another year where the pandemic casts uncertainty on the future, we as technologists stand at a crossroads. In the face of the loss of innumerable lives to a continuing epidemic and at a time when the sustainability of the planet itself is under scrutiny — where should we best direct our attention?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO