Police: Texas 15-year-old girl shot 22 times while walking family dog

HOUSTON (KETK) – Police in Houston are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl late Tuesday night, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

Police were called to the 15400 block of Park Manor Street, a neighborhood in southwest Houston around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told KPRC that Alvarez was walking the family dog when the shooting happened. They became concerned after the dog came back to the home and Alvarez did not.

After searching the neighborhood, they found Alvarez in a field. She had been shot 22 times.

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive.” Anna Machado, mother of Diamond Alvarez, in an interview with kprc

Alvarez was a sophomore at Madison High School and was an honors student. Police are searching the neighborhood to see if there were any surveillance cameras nearby.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

