ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: Texas 15-year-old girl shot 22 times while walking family dog

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A73Vc_0djc1Bei00

HOUSTON (KETK) – Police in Houston are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl late Tuesday night, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

DPS searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run in Smith County that killed 69-year-old woman

Police were called to the 15400 block of Park Manor Street, a neighborhood in southwest Houston around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told KPRC that Alvarez was walking the family dog when the shooting happened. They became concerned after the dog came back to the home and Alvarez did not.

After searching the neighborhood, they found Alvarez in a field. She had been shot 22 times.

Lindale man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive.”

Anna Machado, mother of Diamond Alvarez, in an interview with kprc

Alvarez was a sophomore at Madison High School and was an honors student. Police are searching the neighborhood to see if there were any surveillance cameras nearby.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 48

Oh Wise One...
1d ago

Until American gets tough on bad behavior, starting in schools and never stopping, this will be our new way of life. Time to get serious, and get rid of, humans who choose to be a criminal element in society.

Reply(1)
31
Willie Dynamite
1d ago

Plz keep in mind someone just lost their 15 year old daughter in a violent way. . Imagine being the Mother. Now that feeling you felt, it's called empathy. Try it before commenting.

Reply
34
Alan Coenett
1d ago

I cant beleive how cruel this world is now days. rip to the girl and prayers for familia and the girl and God bless. so so sad. God protect them all in Jesus name. bring the bad to justice in Jesus name

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

‘For him to not come home is devastating for us’: Community uplifts family of missing 21-year-old Tyler man in candlelight prayer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A candlelight prayer was held Tuesday in Tyler for a man who has been missing since December. The prayer took place in downtown Tyler at 6 p.m. for 21-year-old Marcus Daniel Rodriguez. “It’s overwhelming, overwhelming and for him to not come home is devastating for us,” said Sergio Rodriguez, Marcus’ father. […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lindale, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 Louisiana men sentenced in 2017 East Texas double murder

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Three Louisiana men received their sentences Thursday morning for their roles in a 2017 shooting that killed two East Texans. 26-year-old Cartrell Williamson, 22-year-old Cordarius Thompson and Mose Smith all learned their fates after striking plea deals with Panola County prosecutors. No age was listed in judicial records for Smith. Williamson […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches receives 500 firearm locks to promote gun safety

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Project ChildSafe, a nonprofit that focuses on firearm safety, gave the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office 500 firearm locks for free so they can be handed out to the community. Authorities shared the information on social media on Thursday. Residents can now pickup the cable-style locks at the sheriff’s office lobby which […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Police#Shooting#Dog#Nbc#Kprc#Dps#Cpr#Madison High School
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk Police Department

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Rusk Police Department for their continued bravery in keeping their Cherokee County community safe. Chief Jeremy Black said his department “surround themselves with the word ‘help.'” He says that when they hire a recruit, they are looking for an officer or staff member that is […]
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lindale man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was sentenced to life in prison after he shot a woman. 35-year-old Samuel Salas was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a woman on March 12, 2021, and Smith County officials said he attempted to break into […]
LINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Person of interest cleared in hit-and-run investigation, DPS pursuing other leads

UPDATE (9:55 A.M.) – DPS released an update Wednesday morning that the person of interest that was described in their initial release of a Smith County hit-and-run case has been “identified and cleared in this investigation.” The agency said that “another lead has been generated” from information through media outlets. More information will be released […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

3K+
Followers
830
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy