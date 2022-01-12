30% of L.A. Unified students absent on first day of spring semester

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Thirty percent of students were absent from school on the first day of the spring 2022 semester, according to preliminary data from the Los Angeles Unified School District reported on Tuesday.

School district administraotrs have identified more than 78,000 studenst and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mandated testing began last week. Around 88% of students and 91.3% have complied with that order, the district disclosed Tuesday.

The positivity rate was repoted as 17% among students and 15% among staff.

Around 2,000 staff members were also reported absent on Tuesday. District officials said they had a plan in place to deal with COVID-related staffing shortages, including sending out roughly 4,000 employees who work in L.A. Unified's central office or local district offices to schools to fill in for workers who may be out sick.

On Tuesday, the district reported around 1,800 workers who don't typically work at school sites were present at various L.A. Unified campuses.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram