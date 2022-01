In the fall and winter of 2021, Tesla and Elon Musk were vilified over Elon’s wealth. This year, after Elon has paid his taxes, the new topic is Tesla’s newly opened showroom in Xinjiang. Sadly, Xinjiang is well known for its treatment of over one million Uyghur Muslims who have been put into what China has called re-education camps. I am not disputing the fact that this is wrong. It is. It’s a human rights crisis and China needs to stop treating people like this.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO