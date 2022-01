BOSTON (AP) — The largest teachers union in Massachusetts called Friday on the education commissioner to keep public schools closed Monday, when most students were scheduled to return to the classroom after the holiday break, so staff members can come in and get tested for COVID-19. The request was made with input from the Massachusetts Teachers Association's environmental health and safety committee and public health experts, union President Merrie Najimy said in a statement.

