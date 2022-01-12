EU Delegate Disappears From Walking Path Outside Washington

Sibylle Zitko Photo Credit: US Park Police

A longtime EU delegate last week disappeared from a walking path just outside of Washington, according to Reuters and her LinkedIn page.

Sibylle Zitko, 54, of Bethesda, MD, went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, on Thursday, Jan. 6. She had last been seen in Bethesda around 6 a.m. that day, authorities said.

A native of Germany, Zitko has served more than 25 years in the EU, where she works as a legal adviser for the delegation to the US in Washington, Reuters said. She has represented the European Commission in public hearings on tariff cases before the US International Trade Commission, according to Reuters.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information leading to Zitko’s whereabouts to contact USPP Dispatch at (202) 610-7500 or the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (202) 379-4877 or via email at USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

