ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Futures Rise as Inflation Picks Up

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures ticked higher and bond yields retreated, despite data showing inflation at its highest level since 1982, as investors bet that the price pressures affecting the economy might be peaking. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% Wednesday. The broad-market index gained Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak....

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 6.75% to $1,031.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $211.93 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Technology Stocks#Stock Futures#Index Futures#Biogen#Medicare#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed
stockxpo.com

Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. In one way this year so far looks very like last year: the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by almost exactly the same amount, a little over 0.2 percentage points. In most ways, though, it looks completely different: rather than rewarding rampant speculation, the stock market has been punishing those who bet on fashionable stocks. FedEx appears to have jumped ahead of many competitors to capture increased market share. The U.S. integrated freight and logistics company has added six intercontinental routes in recent months, serving more than 225 flights operating weekly back and forth from the Asia-Pacific region to the U.S. and European markets. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8 points after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Bank Earnings

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of earnings reports from major banks that could offer insight into the impact of the Omicron variant on the economy. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slumped 0.09% to $3,304.14 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. Amazon.com Inc. closed $468.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy