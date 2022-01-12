ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tracy Walker earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
Talk about ending the season on a high note…

Lions safety Tracy Walker has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding Week 18 performance in Detroit’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Walker recorded 13 tackles and sealed the Lions’ victory with a late interception to earn his first-ever player of the week nod.

It’s a case of great timing for Walker, who is a pending free agent this offseason. His interception is of particular note because it was his first in two seasons and he had missed a few opportunities earlier in the year.

For the season, Walker finished with a team-high 108 tackles, three TFLs, six PDs, one sack and the season-ending interception.

