I wonder what characters like Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, Hans Christian Ørsted, and Michael Faraday would think about the current shift in the world’s energy systems? Well, Mr. Ørsted and Mr. Faraday would probably think mostly about the technology emerging right know as an only natural extension of their own work, and not give much thought to the fact that the source of most electricity for more than a century has been fossil fuels, and that this electricity had not even been used for transportation. Mr. Tesla and Mr. Edison, on the other hand, having witnessed the rise of the fossil fuel world order, would probably sigh heavily and think it was about time, given their hard work more than a century ago.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO