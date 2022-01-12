ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tilray Buys Two California Craft Beer Brands For $5.1M

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) wrapped up two previously announced deals to acquire Green Flash Brewing and Alpine Beer Co. The Canadian cannabis giant purchased the California craft beer brands from WC IPA on Dec. 17, for $5.1 million (CA$6.4 million), in cash and stock, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities...

www.benzinga.com

