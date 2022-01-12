ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Syrian artist turns Damascus culture into jewelry

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he was only twelve years old,...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Artist Turns Small Stones Into Detailed Animal Paintings

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Her canvas is an object many of us step over and ignore every day,...
VISUAL ART
KRON4

Best Marvel jewelry

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Marvel fans are always looking for new ways to celebrate their favorite superheroes and supervillains. Marvel jewelry has been on the rise for the last few years, with more companies releasing a wide variety of jewelry tailored to characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow. Yet like mainstream jewelry, it can sometimes be hard to find the perfect piece that will not only look good but last for ages. The Marvel Comics Stainless Steel Captain America Shield Chain Pendant Necklace is an excellent choice for those who want to represent the First Avenger in style.
APPAREL
timesnewspapers.com

Architect Turned Artist Art Stauder

Retired architect Art Stauder seemed destined to become involved with art, given his name. However, this 91-year-old plein air artist from Kirkwood got into creative painting by accident. “I feel like the oldest living plein air artist on the planet,” Stauder told more than 30 attendees at an event titled...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Westerly Sun

Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly begins year with 'Culture, Community, Connections' exhibit

WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly kicks off its 30th anniversary year with a new show featuring the works of pop portrait artist Jillian Lauren. Titled "Culture, Community, Connections," the show will also include works from many of the gallery’s 50 other members in a variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums including painting, drawing, woodworking, glass, pottery, jewelry and fabric and more, according to artist Lois Lawrence.
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Damascus#Jewelry#Horseshoe#Syrian
elitetraveler.com

Jewelry Icons: Leaders of the Past and the Future

Whether it is brand new or vintage, an iconic piece of jewelry is one of the best investments you can make. But what makes a piece, or a collection, iconic? Is it emblems inspired by famous locations, like Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra collection? Or structured simplicity, like Cartier’s Love bangle?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thisis50.com

Young, Zealous and Turning Heads : Meet Rising Artist T Baby

Chicago-based artist T Baby is making a name for himself coming into the 2022 music scene. With his heart set on crafting his debut album, it’s evident that this will be his most fruitful year to date. The anticipated record is a stunning introduction for the artist who committed to making each record as unique as its predecessor. In addition to refining his flow and skills on the mic, you can expect a genuinely kaleidoscopic mosaic of sounds and influences, in an appendix to one of the most promising and highly anticipated releases we’ll hear in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
WSAV-TV

Artist spotlight turns on photographer Casey Jones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) From the cobblestone streets of Savannah to the stunning coastal sunrises, there’s so much beauty in our area to inspire artists like our latest featured talent, photographer Casey Jones. We caught up him recently at Gallery 209 on River Street where his latest work is on...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heritagedaily.com

Archaeologists reveal unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park

A team of archaeologists from the University of Warsaw have identified a series of previously unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park. In a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the team applied Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology using drones above the forest canopy. LiDAR...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014

It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
marthastewart.com

This Bride's Watercolor Wedding Dress Set the Tone for This Colorful Savannah Celebration

Adrienna McDermott had already started the process of deleting all her dating apps in November of 2016 when Frank Mozingo—whom she had matched with on both Tinder and Bumble—contacted her. "I was taking time off from the dating scene, but I gave Frank my number anyway," she says. After a weekend of texting, the two met for dinner and dessert at Savannah's Alligator Soul and Leopold's Ice Cream.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy