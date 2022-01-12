ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather could favor Eagles in Wildcard game vs. Bucs

 2 days ago

The weather in Tampa Bay will likely play a factor in Sunday's Eagles-Bucs NFC Wildcard game and it very well may favor Philadelphia, as pointed out by Bucs reporter Rick Stroud.

Heavy winds and rain. That usually means run the ball, and as Stroud notes, the Eagles do that as well as any team in the NFL.

The Eagles averaged 159.7 rushing yards per game, over 10 yards more than the Colts, who finished second in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Plus, the Eagles hope to get Miles Sanders back from a broken hand for Sunday's playoff game.

The Bucs, are do seem hopeful in getting linebacker Lavonte David back, have allowed 4.85 yards per rush over their last eight games. If that number was extrapolated over the full season, that would rank as the 31st rush defense in the NFL, as noted by Joe Giglio in his column which picks the Eagles to win the game.

Over the full season, the Bucs rank 30th in the NFL for the full season when it comes to giving up explosive runs, but did finish the season as the 3rd ranked run defense in terms of yards allowed on the ground per game (92.5).

Tom Brady and the Bucs are 8.5 point home favorites vs. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday at 1pm E.T.

