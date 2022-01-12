ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Guarding net Wednesday

 2 days ago

Allen will start Wednesday's game against Boston, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. Allen recently...

Stu Cowan: Canadiens' Jake Allen makes the best of a lost season

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, media members who cover the Canadiens haven’t been allowed in the locker room. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. That’s understandable, but has also made it almost impossible for those of us who cover the...
NHL
Montreal Canadiens: Injuries Continue to Pile Up As Jake Allen Leaves Game

The Montreal Canadiens are playing their first game in 11 days tonight after a handful of games were postponed due to attendance restrictions in Canada. The Habs were also dealing with an enormous bout of Covid that quickly made its way around the entire dressing room. At one point there were 22 players in COVID Protocol from the Canadiens roster and they had to play their last game, on January 1st, with just 11 forwards and five defenceman in the lineup.
NHL
Montreal Canadiens: Jake Allen’s Honesty a Refreshing Rarity

The Montreal Canadiens season is not going well to put it mildly. To put it more bluntly it has been a complete train wreck. Most teams that just lost in the Stanley Cup Final are hungry for more and enter the next season with the expectation they will be back in the playoffs having learned from their previous season’s run.
NHL
Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
#Montreal#Boston
NHL
Hockey
Rust
Sports
Red Wings Prospect Update: Post-WJC, Prospect Rankings & More

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
NHL

