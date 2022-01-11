Daily Log 1.10.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: January 10th, 2022
Date & Time
01/10/202206:40
INCIDENT 22000178
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
CAMERON AVE
A Cameron Avenue resident reports that she is being harassed by her neighbor.
01/10/202207:40
INCIDENT 22000180
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
WESTERN AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the area of Western Avenue for a report of a hit and run.
01/10/202207:53
INCIDENT 22000179
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
RICHDALE AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Richdale Avenue for a hit and run report.
01/10/202208:11
INCIDENT 22000181
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
PLEASANT ST
Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Pleasant Street for a hit and run report.
01/10/202208:37
INCIDENT 22000182
IDENTITY FRAUD
OTIS ST
A Cambridge resident reported being the victim of identity fraud.
01/10/202210:15
INCIDENT 22000183
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
MAGAZINE ST
A Cambridge resident reported his motor vehicle struck by unknown vehicle on Prince Street.
01/10/202211:15
INCIDENT 22000185
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Cambridge resident reported items stolen from his residence sometime after 1/08; a possible suspect was identified and a report was taken.
01/10/202212:21
INCIDENT 22000187
IDENTITY FRAUD
CONCORD AVE
A Cambridge resident reported an attempt at identity fraud.
01/10/202213:17
INCIDENT 22000188
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
HARVARD ST
A Cambridge resident reported a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle from 1/07 on Harvard Street.
01/10/202213:50
INCIDENT 22000190
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
PEMBERTON ST
A Cambridge resident reported a past breaking and entering to a residence on Pemberton Street.
01/10/202214:46
INCIDENT 22000191
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
OXFORD ST
The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash involving a bus.
01/10/202216:06
INCIDENT 22000193
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
ESSEX ST
An Essex Street resident reported hit-and-run damage to her vehicle on January 10, 2022 at approximately 4 p.m. Sometime between January 7 and 8, 2022, an unknown motorist struck her Honda while it was parked on Essex Street. The collision damaged the mirror on the drivers' side door.
01/10/202216:07
INCIDENT 22000194
B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.
01/10/202217:10
INCIDENT 22000196
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
HARVARD ST
A Harvard Street resident reported the theft of a package on January 10, 2022 at approximately 5:10 p.m. The victim received confirmation for the delivery of a laptop on December 28, 2021 at approximately 2:34 p.m. The computer was stolen within 30 minutes of that delivery. The computer was valued at $2,076.
01/10/202218:22
INCIDENT 22000198
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
JFK ST
Mark Rankin, 25, 65 Adams Avenue in Everett, was arrested on JFK Street and Mt Auburn Street and charged with Larceny Under $1,200. Officers were notified by ECC that Rankin had stolen a phone and fled by foot on JFK Street heading towards the Charles River. Rankin was spotted by Officers searching the area with a match of possible description a short distance from a cellular store. He was stopped and detained for a show-up and positively identified by the store employee and an iPhone was also recovered on his person. Rankin was also found to have warrants out Boston District Court for Trespassing, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting Arrest and Assault and Battery.
01/10/202218:40
INCIDENT 22000202
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
WARE ST
Cambridge Police Teleserve documented a destruction report for a Ware Street resident.
01/10/202218:49
INCIDENT 22000200
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
CAMERON AVE
Cambridge Police responded to investigate a noise complaint on Cameron Avenue. After a brief investigation, it was determined to be a dispute between neighbors.
01/10/202219:35
INCIDENT 22000203
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY
Cambridge Police Teleserve documented a threats report for a Monsignor O'Brien Highway resident.
01/10/202219:44
TRAFFIC 22000201
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY
A Boston resident reports a Leaving the Scene of Property Damage.
01/10/202220:39
INCIDENT 22000206
MISC. REPORT TYPE
SOMERVILLE AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a Porter Square business for report of criminal harassment.
01/10/202222:36
INCIDENT 22000208
ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CRIME C274 S6
CLINTON ST
A resident of Clinton Street reported that someone tried to break into his motor vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.
01/10/202223:01
INCIDENT 22000209
STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO * C89 S9
CAMBRIDGE ST
A resident of Southington, CT was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, unregistered motor vehicle, and an uninsured motor vehicle after the vehicle was observed traveling on Cambridge Street failing to stop for the red signal light at the intersection of Third Street.
