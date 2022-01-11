Daily Log 1.10.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: January 10th, 2022

01/10/202206:40

INCIDENT 22000178

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

CAMERON AVE

A Cameron Avenue resident reports that she is being harassed by her neighbor.

01/10/202207:40

INCIDENT 22000180

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

WESTERN AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Western Avenue for a report of a hit and run.

01/10/202207:53

INCIDENT 22000179

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

RICHDALE AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Richdale Avenue for a hit and run report.

01/10/202208:11

INCIDENT 22000181

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

PLEASANT ST

Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Pleasant Street for a hit and run report.

01/10/202208:37

INCIDENT 22000182

IDENTITY FRAUD

OTIS ST

A Cambridge resident reported being the victim of identity fraud.

01/10/202210:15

INCIDENT 22000183

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MAGAZINE ST

A Cambridge resident reported his motor vehicle struck by unknown vehicle on Prince Street.

01/10/202211:15

INCIDENT 22000185

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge resident reported items stolen from his residence sometime after 1/08; a possible suspect was identified and a report was taken.

01/10/202212:21

INCIDENT 22000187

IDENTITY FRAUD

CONCORD AVE

A Cambridge resident reported an attempt at identity fraud.

01/10/202213:17

INCIDENT 22000188

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

HARVARD ST

A Cambridge resident reported a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle from 1/07 on Harvard Street.

01/10/202213:50

INCIDENT 22000190

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

PEMBERTON ST

A Cambridge resident reported a past breaking and entering to a residence on Pemberton Street.

01/10/202214:46

INCIDENT 22000191

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

OXFORD ST

The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash involving a bus.

01/10/202216:06

INCIDENT 22000193

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

ESSEX ST

An Essex Street resident reported hit-and-run damage to her vehicle on January 10, 2022 at approximately 4 p.m. Sometime between January 7 and 8, 2022, an unknown motorist struck her Honda while it was parked on Essex Street. The collision damaged the mirror on the drivers' side door.

01/10/202216:07

INCIDENT 22000194

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.

01/10/202217:10

INCIDENT 22000196

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

HARVARD ST

A Harvard Street resident reported the theft of a package on January 10, 2022 at approximately 5:10 p.m. The victim received confirmation for the delivery of a laptop on December 28, 2021 at approximately 2:34 p.m. The computer was stolen within 30 minutes of that delivery. The computer was valued at $2,076.

01/10/202218:22

INCIDENT 22000198

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

JFK ST

Mark Rankin, 25, 65 Adams Avenue in Everett, was arrested on JFK Street and Mt Auburn Street and charged with Larceny Under $1,200. Officers were notified by ECC that Rankin had stolen a phone and fled by foot on JFK Street heading towards the Charles River. Rankin was spotted by Officers searching the area with a match of possible description a short distance from a cellular store. He was stopped and detained for a show-up and positively identified by the store employee and an iPhone was also recovered on his person. Rankin was also found to have warrants out Boston District Court for Trespassing, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting Arrest and Assault and Battery.

01/10/202218:40

INCIDENT 22000202

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

WARE ST

Cambridge Police Teleserve documented a destruction report for a Ware Street resident.

01/10/202218:49

INCIDENT 22000200

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

CAMERON AVE

Cambridge Police responded to investigate a noise complaint on Cameron Avenue. After a brief investigation, it was determined to be a dispute between neighbors.

01/10/202219:35

INCIDENT 22000203

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY

Cambridge Police Teleserve documented a threats report for a Monsignor O'Brien Highway resident.

01/10/202219:44

TRAFFIC 22000201

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

A Boston resident reports a Leaving the Scene of Property Damage.

01/10/202220:39

INCIDENT 22000206

MISC. REPORT TYPE

SOMERVILLE AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a Porter Square business for report of criminal harassment.

01/10/202222:36

INCIDENT 22000208

ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CRIME C274 S6

CLINTON ST

A resident of Clinton Street reported that someone tried to break into his motor vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.

01/10/202223:01

INCIDENT 22000209

STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO * C89 S9

CAMBRIDGE ST

A resident of Southington, CT was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, unregistered motor vehicle, and an uninsured motor vehicle after the vehicle was observed traveling on Cambridge Street failing to stop for the red signal light at the intersection of Third Street.