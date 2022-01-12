ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morant scores 29, Grizzlies beat Warriors for 10th straight

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant scored 29 points, including five in the final minute, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 116-108 for their 10th straight win. Ziaire Williams...

